Colorado Hail Storm Battles Windshield Into Submission

With some hailstones reaching as much as 6 cm (2.4 in) in diameter, it's no wonder that windshields are no match for them, especially with terminal velocities ranging anywhere from 20 to 110 mph (177 km/h).
This particular hail storm was captured on dashcam on the I-70 in Colorado, where the entire Denver area was battered last Monday. The weather even caused the MLB to cancel the Rockies-Cubs game at Coors Field.
While cars safely tucked away in parking structures were spared, those caught out on the highway stood no chance as the hail struck windshield after windshield, breaking them with relative ease.
We will note that around the 20-second mark, the dashcam car slowly overtakes a large semi, so we can't help but think that had the driver positioned his car either right behind that massive trailer, or moved over to the other side of it, the trailer itself might have acted as a shield, at least partially - depending on angle of approach.