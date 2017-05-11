Connecticut Edges Closer To Allowing Tesla Sales

Connecticut has edged closer to giving Tesla the green light to sells its vehicles directly to customers in the state.
On Monday, the Finance Committee approved a bill to allow Tesla sales in a vote of 25-20. Now, the bill will head to the House of Representatives where it will have to overcome opposition from 250 franchise-owned car dealers in the state.
Speaking to CT Post after voting in favor of the bill, Rep. Terrie Wood said “I think we have to address the franchise law. We’re losing sales to these other states. We need to look forward. We need to be inventive and be entrepreneurial. Let’s embrace this company and welcome them to the state. Our state needs business.”
However, not everyone supports Tesla’s bid to sell vehicles in the state with Sen. Michael A. McLachlan saying “I don’t feel comfortable kicking aside 100 years of franchise law in the state of Connecticut. I’m perplexed in trying to understand why the Legislature is willing to carve out a special exception for one company and kick aside this long history of success for new car sales in the state of Connecticut.”
McLachlan also asserted that if the bill passes through the House of Representatives, it could be the catalyst for other automakers to bail out of the existing franchise system. Utah, Michigan and Texas are the only other U.S. states that don't permit Tesla sales.