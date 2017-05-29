Consumer Reports: Does The New Honda Civic Si Live Up To Its Name?

By blending performance and style with affordability, the Honda Civic Si held a special place in the brand's lineup, but is the new one worthy of its past and name?
If you don't mind the fact that it has a firm ride, cuts a bit short on steering feedback, there's no automatic transmission option available (actually, that's not entirely bad), and it has a rather poor infotainment system, then according to ConsumerReports, the answer is 'yes'.
This means that it could fit your needs, if you're in the market for a sports sedan on a Civic budget at under $25,000, which adds some exterior bling on top of the stock model, including larger wheels and a central-mounted exhaust, and sportier interior trimmings.
From a performance standpoint, living with a Honda Civic Si is not that bad either, as it uses a 205hp and 192lb-ft (260Nm) of torque 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which works together with a six-speed manual gearbox.
And if being shaken is not a problem, then you could always engage Sport mode, which automatically adjusts the suspension, steering, and throttle response.
The only notable problem that the 2018 Honda Civic Si might have is the more powerful and more expensive Type R, which is going to arrive on our shores later this year to take on the big boys, though than is only available as a hatch.