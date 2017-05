Consumer Reports: Does The New Honda Civic Si Live Up To Its Name?

VIDEO

By blending performance and style with affordability, the Honda Civic Si held a special place in the brand's lineup, but is the new one worthy of its past and name?If you don't mind the fact that it has a firm ride, cuts a bit short on steering feedback, there's no automatic transmission option available (actually, that's not entirely bad), and it has a rather poor infotainment system, then according to, the answer is 'yes'.This means that it could fit your needs, if you're in the market for a sports sedan on a Civic budget at under $25,000, which adds some exterior bling on top of the stock model, including larger wheels and a central-mounted exhaust, and sportier interior trimmings.From a performance standpoint, living with a Honda Civic Si is not that bad either, as it uses a 205hp and 192lb-ft (260Nm) of torque 1.5-liter turbocharged engine, which works together with a six-speed manual gearbox.And if being shaken is not a problem, then you could always engage Sport mode , which automatically adjusts the suspension, steering, and throttle response.The only notable problem that the 2018 Honda Civic Si might have is the more powerful and more expensive Type R , which is going to arrive on our shores later this year to take on the big boys, though than is only available as a hatch.