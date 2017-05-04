Consumer Reports Takes The Honda Clarity Out For A Quick Drive

The Honda Clarity in fuel cell trim, is a fully developed, cutting-edge machine, but for practical reasons, you may want to check the plug-in hybrid that's coming later this year.
This is Consumer Reports' suggestion after driving the hydrogen-powered version of the car, which is surprisingly comfortable and quiet around town.
As it's using an electric motor, powered by a combination of hydrogen gas and oxygen that produces electricity, it's classified as a zero-emissions vehicle, and water is the only thing that's coming out of its exhaust.
Moreover, being an EV means that power is available immediately and there is basically no noise in the cabin around town, but things change when you take it out on the highway, as the turbulence coming from the tires, wind, and road make their presence felt.
Honda's FCV is surprisingly comfortable, and has a cabin that is more functional than futuristic, with a generous display sitting in the middle of the dashboard. There is, however, the non-intuitive push-button shifter that takes time to get used to, and increases the chance of selecting the wrong gear, or choosing park when not needed.
Gadget-loving drivers will get a kick out of Honda's smartphone app that allows a certain control of the Clarity, and gives information on hydrogen stations, remaining range, and how much hydrogen is left in the fuel tank.
The Honda Clarity FCV is only available in California, and only as a lease vehicle, but the automaker will also launch an EV version, and a PHEV, which is the most practical of the three.