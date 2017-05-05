Corvette Grand Sport Earns Pace Car Duties At 2017 Indy 500

Chevy's Corvette Grand Sport has been named the official pace car for the 2017 Indianapolis 500 race, set to take place May 28th.
This marks the 14th time that a Corvette has served as an official pace car, and the 28th time that car has had a Chevrolet badge - dating back to 1948. Still, no other model has led the pack more than the Corvette.
"Chevrolet is proud to once again pace the Indianapolis 500," said Chevy marketing exec, Steve Majoros. "The Corvette Grand Sport’s performance capability and motorsports heritage make it the perfect choice to pace the Greatest Spectacle in Racing."
The Corvette Grand Sport pace car is equipped with the Z07 package, which means it can accelerate to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, while covering a standing 1/4 mile in 11.8 seconds.
Other features include its 460 HP LT1 V8 engine, an 8-speed paddle-shift automatic gearbox, the carbon fiber ground effects package, 19 & 20" wheels (front/rear), standard magnetic ride control and electronic limited-slip differential, carbon ceramic-matrix brake rotors (part of the Z07 package), Brembo Carbon Ceramic brakes and its unique Indy 500 graphics package.