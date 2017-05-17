Could A BMW 5-Series Cross Touring Work For The U.S.?

If you exclude a select few vocal enthusiasts on the internet and even less actual paying customers who'd love nothing more than a powerful stick-shift estate, for the most part, Americans couldn't care less about wagons.
SUVs are all the rage these days, which is why some automakers try to trick consumers with high-riding wagons like the Volvo V90 Cross Country and Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain.
And what does BMW have to say about all this? So far, nothing. But you never really know what could happen down the line, as the Bavarians continue to cover more and more niches. Perhaps a crossover flavored version of the new BMW 5-Series could be a way of bringing back the estate to North America.
Imagined here by XTomi, the executive estate gets a jacked up suspension and plastic cladding all around along with chunkier wheels, a restyled bumper and extra aluminum trimmings.
Meanwhile, BMW are getting ready to launch the 2017 5-Series Touring worldwide, this summer. The vehicle brings an evolved design, more spacious cabin, and the latest technology bits from its 4-door sibling.
Europeans will get to choose between two petrol engines, and three diesels, at the time of the car's launch, including the M550d xDrive, with outputs ranging between 187hp and 395hp.