Could This Be Mercedes-AMG's New E63 Black Series?

One might think that after launching the E63 Sedan and Estate, Mercedes-AMG would be done with the development of their executive family.
But they would be wrong, as besides the AMG E63 Coupe and Cabriolet, the Germans are also working on a mysterious version of the Estate, which was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring.
What we're looking at here is a good question, but it could be an even more extreme member of the five-door executive family, which could use the Black Series name, or the 'R', and come with a bolder look than the 'regular' AMG variants.
The most significant upgrade, however, would be found in the engine compartment, where the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing up to 612PS (604hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque on the current range-topper 'S', may be massaged to deliver up to 650PS (641hp).
This will help it accelerate from rest to 100km/h (62mph) faster than the E63 S, which can do it in 3.4 seconds.
We don’t know when the manufacturer will pull the covers off the new potent member, but we could be looking at either a summer unveil, or a presence at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, in September.