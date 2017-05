Could This Be Mercedes-AMG's New E63 Black Series?

VIDEO

One might think that after launching the E63 Sedan and Estate , Mercedes-AMG would be done with the development of their executive family.But they would be wrong, as besides the AMG E63 Coupe and Cabriolet, the Germans are also working on a mysterious version of the Estate, which was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring.What we're looking at here is a good question, but it could be an even more extreme member of the five-door executive family, which could use the Black Series name , or the 'R', and come with a bolder look than the 'regular' AMG variants.The most significant upgrade, however, would be found in the engine compartment, where the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, producing up to 612PS (604hp) and 850Nm (627lb-ft) of torque on the current range-topper 'S', may be massaged to deliver up to 650PS (641hp).This will help it accelerate from rest to 100km/h (62mph) faster than the E63 S, which can do it in 3.4 seconds.We don’t know when the manufacturer will pull the covers off the new potent member , but we could be looking at either a summer unveil, or a presence at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, in September.