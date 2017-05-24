Couple Drive 14 Miles With Drunk Man Passed Out On Their Car's Trunk

You may have to do a double take or even a triple take when reading this headline because it sounds absolutely impossible. However, it’s not, it is a true story that happened a few days ago in Memphis, Tennessee.
Fox 13 Memphis reports that late at night when the owners of a Ford Taurus were out eating dinner, a highly-intoxicated man made himself comfortable on the 14-inch wide trunk lid of the sedan and promptly passed out.
Carl Webb and his wife returned to their car late at night and jumped in without noticing the man and swiftly embarked upon a journey that is almost hard to believe.
For 14 miles, Webb drove the Taurus with no clue that the passed-out man was hitching a free ride and for much of the drive, was traveling at 65 mph along the interstate.
Noticing the man curled up on the car, a local police officer pulled over the Ford and informed Webb and his wife of the bizarre scenario.
“The officer came up and he said, ‘Mr. are you aware there's a body on your trunk?’, and that did not register. He goes, ‘Mr. I'm not messing with you. There's a body on your trunk.’ So I got out. We walked around and sure enough there he was still hanging on, still unconscious, just lying there,” Webb told reporters.
The drunken man was eventually woken from his slumber and put in the back of a police cruiser. It isn’t known if he has been charged with any offenses.