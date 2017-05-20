CR: 2018 Honda Odyssey Builds On The Qualities Of Its Predecessor

With a good build quality, a more appealing exterior, and spacious cabin equipped with plenty of fresh tech, ConsumerReports found it hard not to like the fifth generation Honda Odyssey.
In fact, besides the multi-push transmission lever that replaced a more traditional shifter, it's hard to find any flaws with it, especially when listing the quiet, smooth and comfortable ride, responsive steering for a car in its class, and plenty of active safety features, available on higher trim levels.
Getting in and out is easy, thanks to the large doors and low steps, and once inside, passengers will find that there is plenty of legroom and headroom no matter where they choose to sit. Accessing the third row of seats is possible with what the automaker calls the 'Magic Slide', a system that slides the second-row sideways.
Honda have fitted their new minivan with a hands-free operated tailgate, USB charging points, temperature control, and entertainment system for the rear seats, Display Audio touchscreen with 4G LTE Wi-Fi connectivity. It also gets CabinWatch and CabinTalk, which allows front seat occupants to keep an eye on their children, in the back, and talk to them easier.
When it goes on sale at the end of May, the 2018 Honda Odyssey will carry a starting price of approximately $30,000, while a fully loaded model will set customers back for some $47,000.