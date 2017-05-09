CR Finds That America's Nissan Qashqai, The 2017 Rogue Sport Is Easy To Live With

Just like most automakers, Nissan have their own armada of SUVs to follow the increased demand for such vehicles, and the latest one to join the family is the Rogue Sport.
Slotting in the company's lineup right under the Rogue, this is basically a rebadged Qashqai that comes to the North American market straight from Japan, with a tuned suspension and its larger sibling's center console design.
On this side of the pond, Nissan sells it only with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, making 140hp. Base spec models get front-wheel drive, but an all-wheel drive system is available as an option. No matter what version one selects, the CVT is the sole choice.
And it does its job just like it should, as ConsumerReports found in their review, unlike the powertrain, which feels the need for more oomph on the highway.
The ride is composed for a compact SUV, and handling is responsive, but even if it says 'Sport' on the tailgate, don’t expect for a sporty ride, because you won't get it.
What you will get is a vehicle that is slightly shorter than the Rogue, with plenty of storage spaces, and enough equipment in the range-topping model that includes leather seats, 360-degree camera system, sunroof, and others, which make it an easy to live with ride.