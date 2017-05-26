Craptastic AMC Pacer From Pimp My Ride Is Up For Sale

We all remember just how horrendous the creations of MTV’s ‘Pimp My Ride’ show were but man, time hasn’t done any favors to this ‘pimped’ AMC Pacer.
This 1976 AMC Pacer was the subject of Pimp My Ride’s season 3, episode 13 and used to belong to a girl named Jessica.
West Coast Customs decided to give the Pacer a new two-tone paintjob that’s orange from the front and turns yellow by the time you reach the back end and with some stars sprinkled in between.
When it was fresh off its transformation, the Pacer had a very bright white/yellow interior with shag carpet applied from the floors to the ceiling. Judging from the photos, the driver's gauges are gone and the car is in serious need of some deep cleaning as both the yellow carpet and the white upholstery don’t just look dirty but plain disgusting.
The car also comes with a Webasto fabric sunroof, a rear spoiler with an integrated solar panel(!), a custom stereo with no less than four TVs and a subwoofer and an ionizer.
This beauty is heading to a Mecum auction event in Denver which will take place from July 20 to 22. We suspect it won’t exactly start a bidding war but If you feel like wanting to buy it, at least bring an exterminator with you, just to be on the safe side.