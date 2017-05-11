Cruise The French Riviera In Style With This Classic Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda

This 1970 Mercedes-Benz 280SL Pagoda is a true incarnation of class and style. If you're intrigued, you may want to pay a trip to the Warwickshire Exhibition Center, in UK, to bid for it.
Of course, that means having a suitcase full of cash lying around, as it's expected to change hands for £50,000-£55,000 ($64,736-$71,210) when it hits the auction block on June 10.
That kind of money could land you a newer, smaller, and loaded Mercedes-Benz SLC, but then you would have to go around without the coolness provided by this Pagoda, which is the nickname for the W113 series, and its French Riviera history.
First registered in Paris back when it left the factory, this Tunis Beige example has been owned by the Guidicelli family since then, and spent most of its days under the sunshine of the Cote D'Azur, before being imported to the UK more recently.
It's said to be in 'good' running condition, with 95,900km (59,590 miles) on the clock, and despite turning 47 this year, its exterior is 'in almost pristine condition', the vendor says, and so is the cabin, the 2.8-liter engine, and the manual gearbox.
Contributing to its historical flair are the original manuals, bill of sale, and service book, which documents its maintenance until the mid-nineties.