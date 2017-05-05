Custom Car From Total Recall Is Up For Grabs On Ebay

If you've ever wanted to own a car featured in a Hollywood blockbuster here's your chance as Forgotten Fiberglass is selling a one-off model made for Total Recall.
First spotted by Hemming, the futuristic car was created specifically for the movie which was released in 1990 and starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sharon Stone. Since the movie was set in 2084, producers needed unique automobiles so they tapped custom car designer Mike Fennel to create several different vehicles for the film.
This particular car is the first one the team developed as it bears the serial number 001 near the driver's side of the canopy opening. The car itself is based on Robert Riley's three-wheel Trimuter and was then modified for the movie.
The car isn't in the best condition as it no longer runs and has been given a less than stellar paint job. The wheels have also been replaced and it appears that the passenger side window is missing. If that wasn't bad enough, the interior is in disarray as passenger side dashboard is gone and both seats need to be upholstered.
The car is currently listed on eBay and the bidding stands at $4,051.