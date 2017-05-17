Dacia 1300 Re-Imagined As A Modern-Day Shooting Brake

A Dacia with a neck-twisting design is something unheard of, but the classic 1300 has been virtually resurrected, and it does look pretty neat.
Starting with the car that first rolled off the assembly line back in 1969, sharing many components with the Renault 12, Marius Flitar has imagined it as a modern-day Shooting Brake.
In its new form, which could help it go against the likes of the VW Scirocco, the 1300 keeps its original headlamps, grille, logo, and hood, which make it instantly recognizable as a Dacia, whereas at the opposite end, the only things that slightly resemble the defunct estate are the shape of the tailgate, and lighting units.
Bringing the Dacia 1300 into the 21st century would require much more than meets the eye, as the car would have to meet basic safety requirements, and become less polluting, so fitting it with airbags, ABS, power steering, and a completely new engine family would be mandatory.
It's clear, however, that the Romanian automaker won’t surprise us with a stunning looking vehicle, as their future range will continue to focus on affordability, rather than cutting-edge design and technology, just like the current Sandero, Logan, Duster, Dokker, Lodgy, and their derivatives.