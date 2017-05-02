Dacia Gives Logan MCV A Lift With New Rugged Stepway Version

Following a debut at the last Geneva Motor Show, the new Dacia Logan MCV Stepway arrives in the UK market.
The new version of Dacia’s compact wagon follows the same recipe with the Sandero Stepway, offering an increased ground clearance of 174mm along with a more rugged appearance, courtesy of the new two-tone bumpers and the plastic cladding all around.
Other highlights include the new lighting signature of the model family, with LED daytime running lights now integrated into the headlights, the model-specific grille and 16-inch alloys, the dark metal mirror housings and the rear taillights that feature dark metal borders.
Starting from £11,495, the new Dacia Logan MCV Stepway will be available in the UK with two engine options: the turbocharged TCe 90 petrol and the dCi 90 diesel, with the latter offering a combined fuel economy of 72.4mpg UK and 100g/km of CO2 emissions. A five-speed manual transmission is the only option.
The boot space remains one of the most impressive features of the practical Logan MCV, offering 573 litres of capacity. The dashboard also gains the same updates given to the rest of the Dacia range, including a satin chrome finish for the air-vent surrounds, trim strip, and center console fascia.
The new Dacia Logan MCV Stepway will be available in the Laureate trim level, which comes with things like heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors, rear parking sensors, a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and satellite navigation.