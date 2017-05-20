Dacia Sandero Stepway Ad Sticks You In A Lifestyle Time Loop

With this latest Sandero Stepway commercial, Dacia is hoping to convince viewers that their outdoorsy and independent nature can be linked to owning the right type of crossover.
Of course, owning a Stepway product is more about lifestyle than it is about genuine off-roading. Which is fine for some people, who just happen to consider the Sandero Stepway to be the best-looking model from Dacia's entire range.
In this video, you'll see the car re-enact basically the same type of scene but with different people back from finishing up different outdoor activities - all of them reflecting an active lifestyle.
The video is a bit Groundhog Day-ish, especially in the way that it's filmed, but we reckon that was the whole point, since the tag line at the end states "One car, endless possibilities."
Dacia is fresh off updating their Sandero and Logan range, to which they've added refreshed front bumpers, new fog light housings plus new driver aids such as a rearview camera and Hill Start Assist. The Sandero Stepway also gets chrome-plated interior door releases and a new fabric upholstery.