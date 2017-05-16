Dacia SE Summit Range Coming To UK, Prices Start At £10,995

Summit Special Edition models of the Duster, new Sandero and new Logan MCV Stepway will be available in the UK this June, with prices starting £10,995.
The SE Summit range is based on the top-level trim for each of the previously mentioned vehicles, while also bringing extra equipment to go with the existing Stepway & Duster powertrains.
Buyers opting for either the new Sandero Stepway or new Logan MCV Stepway in SE Summit trim, will get a new metallic color called Nordic Grey. Those opting for the Sandero can also get it in Magma Orange, as both colors are complemented by 16" Dark Metal flex wheels.
Inside the cabin, Summit special edition models feature unique upholstery, Burnt Orange piping and top-stitching, plus the 'Stepway' logo embroidered into the fabric using the same color. Then you've got the same Burnt Orange shade found throughout the cabin, including on the center console cover and air vent surrounds.
In terms of specs, SE Summit models (based on Laureate trim) add a rear parking camera and a front central armrest, to go with standard features such as air-con, Media Nav Evolution multimedia system, sat-nav, DAB Radio & Bluetooth connectivity, rear parking sensors, cruise control and speed limited.
However, those looking to purchase the base spec Sandero Stepway or Logan MCV Stepway, need only spend upwards of £8,995 or £11,495 respectively.
As for the Duster SE Summit, it's based on the flagship Duster Prestige and comes with a new Nordic Grey metallic paint and 16" diamond-cut black 'Cyclades' alloys. This new spec also adds a body kit with wheel arch guards and protective side moldings.
Inside, you'll find the same Burnt Orange features you get in the SE Summit versions of the Sandero and Logan MCV Stepway, but also a rear parking camera, MediaNav touchscreen with sat-nav, DAB radio and SIRI 'Eyes Free', plus electric front and rear windows as standard.
The Duster SE Summit is priced from £15,195, approximately £1,000 more than the equivalent Prestige spec.