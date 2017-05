Dad's Gone Wild In Latest BMW M3 Spot

VIDEO

Going on a school bus run doesn’t have to be boring, especially if you're driving a BMW M3 And we’re not even talking about going sideways , or covering the rear end of the car in a haze of tire smoke, but a good old 'Get in! Oh, sorry, I stepped on the throttle' kind of move, played on a kid by his dad.This act would rightly be called 'immature' or 'too much' by bystanders, but that's exactly what the Bavarian automaker was looking for , to help them promote the new line of BMW M cars , which include high-end versions of the 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-Series, as well as the range-topping X5 M and X6 M.BMW's latest stunt comes just a few days after they wished 'happy birthday' to Mercedes-AMG , in their own way. They did so by having one of their M cars smoking its rear tires, and sending a message that the Bavarian models are more fun to drive, in a never-ending rivalry that was accompanied by a few words: "You ordered cake, we made donuts. M congratulates AMG on its 50th anniversary."