Dad's Gone Wild In Latest BMW M3 Spot

Going on a school bus run doesn’t have to be boring, especially if you're driving a BMW M3.
And we’re not even talking about going sideways, or covering the rear end of the car in a haze of tire smoke, but a good old 'Get in! Oh, sorry, I stepped on the throttle' kind of move, played on a kid by his dad.
This act would rightly be called 'immature' or 'too much' by bystanders, but that's exactly what the Bavarian automaker was looking for, to help them promote the new line of BMW M cars, which include high-end versions of the 2-, 3-, 4-, 5-, and 6-Series, as well as the range-topping X5 M and X6 M.
BMW's latest stunt comes just a few days after they wished 'happy birthday' to Mercedes-AMG, in their own way. They did so by having one of their M cars smoking its rear tires, and sending a message that the Bavarian models are more fun to drive, in a never-ending rivalry that was accompanied by a few words: "You ordered cake, we made donuts. M congratulates AMG on its 50th anniversary."