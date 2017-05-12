Dallara's New Supercar Shaping Up To Be The Stuff Of Legend

Dallara has made countless race cars under its own name, and contributed to numerous road cars for other manufacturers. But the time will soon come when the legendary Italian constructor will launch its own road-going sports car, and here's our best look at it yet.
Though still heavily camouflaged, this pre-production prototype for the as-yet unnamed Dallara supercar looks like a more compact Group C racer than other (barely) street-legal road car this side of the Radical RXC or Dauer 962.
Just look at that low nose, high front fenders, wide shoulders, canopy greenhouse, deep vents, cowled rear deck, giant diffuser, even bigger rear wing, and a rear end that would make the Porsche 918 Spyder blush.
Word has it that it's slated to use the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo four from the Ford Mustang and Focus RS, but with as much as 400 horsepower and as little as 800 kilograms (1764 lbs) to motivate. That ought to make it a real rocket, and we're looking forward to seeing it shape up – especially considering some of the road car projects Dallara has worked on before.
Now 80 years old and nearing the end of his career, Gian Paolo Dallara has been pivotal in the development of such legendary track and supercars as the Lamborghini Miura, Maserati MC12, Alfa Romeo 4C, and KTM X-Bow. That's to say nothing of all the racing cars his company has developed and constructed for Formula One, IndyCars, DTM, and myriad iterations of sports endurance racing.
With all that experience under its belt, Dallara's debut road car promises to be nothing short of spectacular, and we can hardly wait to see the finished product. For now we'll just have to imagine what will come from these spy shots.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops