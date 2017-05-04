Dashcam Captures Plane Crashing Into Fireball In Washington

The pilot and passenger of a light aircraft have managed to somehow walk away from a crash captured on film in Mukilteo, Washington.
Footage from a nearby motorist’s dashcam shows the moment the plane falls from the sky, flies straight through power lines and crashes into a massive fireball on the road. Two people on the ground suffered minor injuries.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), the pilot reported that he lost power just before the crash, not long after it took off at the nearby Paine Field airport.
Police say that one of the plane’s fuel cell was ruptured when it hit a traffic light and that it eventually slid to a stop at Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest.
Speaking in the wake of the crash, NTSB aviation accident investigator Eliott Simpson said “We recovered the airplane last night. We’re going to spend the next couple days gathering evidence.”