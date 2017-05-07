Denmark's Agile Automotive Wants To Take On Lotus

A small handful of automakers have emerged from Denmark over the decades but only one, Zenvo, has really become known around the world. Well, there's a new player on the field dubbed Agile Automotive and they're looking to compete in the lightweight sports car market revolutionized by Lotus.
The company is developing two models, the SC122 (offered in road-legal and track-only trims) and the SCX, also available as a road car or purely as a lightweight and high-performance track toy.
Limited details about the duo have been announced by the SC122 will utilize a supercharged 3.5-liter V6 engine with 425 hp. Coupled to that engine will be a 5-speed manual transmission or an optional seven-speed sequential race transmission with paddle shifters. Agile says that if customers want a slightly more docile car, they can opt for a naturally-aspirated V6.
Underpinning the sports car is a carbon fiber chassis while a short wheelbase and mid-engine layout promise to provide impressive handling characteristics and dynamics.
As for the SCX, it looks set to be significantly lighter than the SC122 and makes do without a windshield, doors and any other 'unnecessary' body panels. It receives grunt from either a naturally-aspirated 2.0-liter Toyota engine with 180 hp or a supercharged 2.0-liter delivering 250 hp.