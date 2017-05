Design Director Says That A Bentley With A Vegan Interior Is Coming

PHOTO GALLERY

Known for their luxurious cars that can feature leather from up to 20 animals, Bentley are now tapping into a niche by targeting vegans with their products.And they plan to do so is by looking into alternative materials to use in their cabins,reports, citing the brand's Director of Design Stefan Sielaff, who spoke on the subject recently at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit.", Sielaff said, adding that "Bentley's strategy includes the implementation of protein and mushroom leathers, and jellyfish material into the interior of a car that is coming in the near future, according to the company's official, who declined to give more details on the topic.", Sielaff announced.