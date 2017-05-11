Design Director Says That A Bentley With A Vegan Interior Is Coming

Known for their luxurious cars that can feature leather from up to 20 animals, Bentley are now tapping into a niche by targeting vegans with their products.
And they plan to do so is by looking into alternative materials to use in their cabins, AutoExpress reports, citing the brand's Director of Design Stefan Sielaff, who spoke on the subject recently at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit.
"You can't sell an animal-containing product like a Bentley, with 20 leather hides, to someone with a vegan lifestyle. We've been talking to these customers, in California especially, and they're asking us what can we give them", Sielaff said, adding that "we want to satisfy these customers, because they are the peak of a trend."
Bentley's strategy includes the implementation of protein and mushroom leathers, and jellyfish material into the interior of a car that is coming in the near future, according to the company's official, who declined to give more details on the topic.
"We will shortly present a Bentley with a vegan interior; it will give you a luxury sensation, but with a different way - protein leather, mushroom leather, jellyfish material", Sielaff announced.
Note: Bentley Continental Supersports pictured