Designer's Take On A Mercedes Hybrid Supercar Looks Fittingly Outlandish

Mercedes-AMG’s Project One hypercar will debut in just a few months at the Frankfurt Motor Show. but in the meantime, we’ll be drooling over this Mercedes supercar concept created by a Behance designer.
The man behind the vehicle, Yicheng Fan, was inspired by iconic Mercedes models of the past as well as the design philosophy that ‘less is more’. In doing so, he has created a vehicle which wouldn’t look out of place sitting next to the Aston Martin Valkyrie.
The vehicle’s front fascia is dominated by an elongated windshield that seamlessly melts into the hood and front bumper. Other eye-catching elements include small headlights, large air intakes and a Mercedes badge that appears to be floating in front of the grille. At the sides the supercar makes do without any visible air intakes (think McLaren 720S) and has a set of cameras protruding out of the side windows in place of traditional wing mirrors.
From the rear, we can see a set of flying buttresses, an aggressive rear diffuser and what appears to be a single, vertical taillight running down the center. The interior is also rather special and ditches any superfluous features in favour of two seats, a futuristic-looking steering wheel and not much else. Perfect.