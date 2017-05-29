Diesel-Powered Audi Q7 In S-Line Trim Earns Top Marks In Review

With well-established rivals such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, Porsche Cayenne and the Volvo XC90, the Audi Q7 would have to be very good to stand out.
Indeed, in this case, packed full of options and wearing a sporty S-line kit, the Q7 earns top marks from Carwow's Mat Watson, who at the end of this video suggests that you should just go ahead and buy it directly.
So what was it about the Q7 that led to this review being so stellar? Pretty much everything, from its ultra-high cabin quality, sophisticated on-board tech, excellent road manners and strong practicality.
As for things that may raise an eyebrow or two among UK buyers, you have the heated & folding door mirrors that are a £200 optional extra on a car that already costs £50,000, or the rear windows that don't go down all the way.
Then again, if you also happen to consider this to be one of the best cars on sale today, those details probably won't deter you from choosing the Q7 over its rivals.