DiRT 4 Trailer Previews Action-Packed Rallycross Series

A new trailer for DiRT 4 has just been released that previews the extensive rallycross content set to feature in the new game.
Beyond incorporating all the traditional dirt, snow and tarmac rally stages you could dream of, DiRT 4 is also the official game of the FIA World Rallycross championship and will includes races at Lohéac Bretagne, Montalegre, Lydden Hill, Hell and Holjes.
The game will include vehicles from the current Supercar class as well as those from RX2, Group B classics, crosskarts and Super 1600s.
To ensure the rallycross experience is as accurate as possible, World Rallycross Champion Petter Solberg was consulted to provide insights into how a rallycross car should handle.
DiRT 4 will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on June 6th.