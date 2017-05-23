Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Goes On Sale From $84,995, Optional Demon Crate Costs $1

Dodge have kept their word as they are offering the new Challenger SRT Demon from well under $100,000, on the US market.
Prices for the devilish straight-line monster start from $84,995, including the $1,700 gas guzzler tax, but before taking it home, you will also have to pay an additional $1,095 as a destination charge.
"Eighty-five thousand dollars is not just a number in a business case to Dodge; we know it's a lot of money and a significant up-charge over a Challenger Hellcat," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Cars at Dodge, SRT, Chrysler, and Fiat.
"We worked very hard to build as much value into the Challenger SRT Demon as possible – features, performance and exclusivity that simply can't be duplicated with a goal of maintaining, and possibly even growing, as much future value as possible".
Those looking for just a bit more can spec their Dodge Challenger SRT Demon with a few optional features that can be had from just $1 (MSRP) each. These include the front passenger seat, rear seat available in leather or cloth, trunk carpet kit, and the marketed Demon Crate and performance parts, which the FCA-owned brand says they are valued at $6,140.
The latter upgrade will unleash the muscle car's full potential at the drag strip, allowing the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine to produce 840 horses and 770 pound-feet (1,044Nm) of torque.
Bringing the Demon's final price close to the $100k mark isn’t hard, as the automaker also offers a bunch of optional features, such as the Leather Front Seat Group, with its Laguna leather and Alcantara suede covered seats, front passenger seat, heated and ventilated leather front seats, heated steering wheel, bright pedals, power tilt/telescoping steering column, and premium floor mats for $1,595.
Paying another $995 will unlock the Comfort Audio Group, which brings a front passenger cloth seat, premium floor mats, bright pedals, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system, with a 900W amplifier, two subwoofers and 18 speakers.
For $2,495, Dodge can throw in the Comfort Group, which combines both the aforementioned packages, while those who must have a sunroof will have to pay an extra $4,995.
The Black Satin Graphics Package, which brings a choice of 15 exterior colors, including the satin black painted hood, roof, and decklid, costs $3,495, while the Black Satin Hood alone will set you back for $1,995. Customers can also pay extra to have their names attached to the Demon Crates.
Dodge will start producing the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon later this summer at the Brampton assembly plant. 3,000 units are destined for the United States, and 300 for Canada, all of them covered by a 3-year/36,000-mile limited warranty and a 5-year/60,000-mile limited powertrain coverage.
The first cars will arrive at dealers starting this fall.