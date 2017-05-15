Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Tries On Topless Look

Summer is coming here in the northern hemisphere, so how about imagining the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon as a convertible?
The drag-capable car has been rendered as a convertible by Aksyonov Nikita, and features a soft top that folds flat behind the rear seats, which are an unnecessary accessory from the coupe.
A weight penalty from the chopped roof would affect the Demon's capability of reaching 60mph (96km/h) in just 2.3 seconds and running the quarter-mile in sub-10 seconds.
The digital artist, who also dressed up the Demon in a police outfit last week, expanded the vehicle's color palette with other renders that show it in different shades, from purple to mustard yellow. The most basic version of the Demon will cost under $100,000.