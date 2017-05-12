Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Would Make For A Diabolical Cop Car

Imagine cruising the streets and seeing a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon police cruiser flashing its lights in your rearview mirror; what would you do?
Well, nothing actually, because it is not real, as the black and grey police outfit, special decals, red and blue emergency lights, and front bull bar, among others, have been added by Aksyonov Nikita.
The digital renders do look impressive, specially when knowing that there's much more than meets the eye with the most extreme version of FCA's muscle car, which features numerous enhancements that which work together to make it an absolute beast on the drag strip.
And the most impressive upgrade lies under the hood - the 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which was massaged to deliver 840 horses, or 133hp more than the stock Challenger SRT Hellcat. This allows the Demon to accelerate from naught to 60mph (96km/h) in a mind-blowing 2.3 seconds, and complete a quarter-mile in 9.65 seconds, at 140mph (225km/h).
Dodge will start assembling the 3,300 units of the Challenger SRT Demon this summer, with 10 percent of the production being reserved for Canada, and the rest coming to the States. Pricing will start at just under $100,000, as we recently learned.