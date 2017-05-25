Dodge Demon Fires Up Its V8 Engine In The Real World

You might think that after the extensive teasing and marketing campaign surrounding the new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, you can easily find out what driving it feels like.
But you'll be wrong, as the automaker has yet to let journalists really put it through its paces, so until they do, we're left with walk-around and sound videos like this one, made by Cars.
The footage shows a B5 blue colored Demon with Aaron Bragman briefly going through its optional features that cost $1 each, such as the front passenger seat, rear bench, trunk carpet, and Demon Crate.
While some of the extra equipment is more than affordable, buying your own Dodge Demon will set you back for at least $86,000, destination charge include. This might seem like a lot of money to pay for a Challenger, but the drag-tuned car is capable of going from rest to 60mph (96km/h) in just 2.3 seconds, and cover the quarter-mile in less than 10sec.
Its 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine, which makes 840hp and 770lb-ft (1,044Nm) of torque, sounds mighty impressive too, as this video shows, for a short moment.