Dodge Ships The Demon With Skinny Wheels Because Its Drag Radials Are So Huge

The engine upgrades enjoyed by the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon are cool and all but it is perhaps the custom wheels and drag radial tires that contribute the most to its improved acceleration. However, when Demons leave the firm’s production line, these wheels are nowhere in sight.
The Drive recently learnt from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles spokesperson Kristin Starnes that the drag wheels and tires, measuring 315 mm, are simply too wide to be fitted at the plant where the Demon is built alongside lesser Challenger models, the Charger and Chrysler 300.
FCA’s solution involves fitting each Demon with a set of smaller Challenger SRT wheels (pictured on Imgur) which are then swapped out for the new shoes at an upfit center in Michigan. From there, the hugely-powerful muscle car heads to dealerships while the SRT wheels return to the production line to be used by another Demon.
Doing all of this is probably a bit of a headache for FCA but it is prospective owners of the Demon that we think could be left with severe migraines. While the car has proven itself at a drag strip, it’s unclear just how suitable it will be for use on the street, particularly since the Nitto drag radials don’t work effectively in cold conditions.