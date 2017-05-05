Does A BMW 430i Gran Coupe Look Better If You Go Nuts With The M Performance Parts Catalogue?

Whoever ordered this 430i Gran Coupe, wanted to make sure they could get it to look as aggressive as possible without installing any non-M aftermarket bits.
Residing with BMW Abu Dhabi, the 430i GC is wearing parts from BMW's M Performance catalogue, which in this case means having an M Performance rear muffler, Alcantara steering wheel, black kidney grille, carbon mirror covers, gear shifter cover and base, plus a metal pedal set.
It also gets a carbon fiber on the front spoiler, rear trunk lid spoiler and on the handbrake lever. It's a sporty look, both outside and in - where you've also got red leather seats and door panels, plus a red lower dashboard.
Being the 430i automatic, the 2.0-liter turbo four's 252 PS and 350 Nm (258 lb-ft) of torque should allow it to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 5.9 seconds, before maxing out at an electronically capped 250 km/h (155 mph).
So this may not be the fastest Bimmer in the 4-Series range, but it does look the part, if that's your kind of thing.