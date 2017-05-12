Does The New Ford GT Live Up To The Hype?

It’s almost been two years since the third-generation Ford GT was first shown and finally, the first reviews of the American supercar have been released.
The clips below, courtesy of Drive Tribe, Carfection, Autocar and Auto Express, show Ford’s new halo supercar on both twisty mountain roads and a racetrack and if you watch all of them, you’ll understand that the long wait has been worth it.
We won’t spoil the verdicts on the new GT but a common theme among all of the reviews is that the supercar is a race car first and a road car second. Considering that it has similar driving dynamics to the Le Mans-winning GT GTE race car, this isn’t all that surprising and goes to highlight Ford’s uncompromising effort to provide the best possible race car feel for the lucky 1,000 owners that’ll own the new GT.
You’ve probably heard the specs about the Ford GT ad nauseam but we’ll recap them once again. Power comes from a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged EcoBoost V6 engine delivering 647 hp and 550 lb-ft of torque. That’s enough oomph to send the car to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.8 seconds and through to a 216 mph (248 km/h) top speed.