Does The New V6-Powered 2018 Audi S7 Sound Too Civilized?

Putting your right foot down in an Audi S7 meant waking the entire neighborhood with its V8, but that might not be the case anymore, or at least it doesn't sound like it in this spy video.
Spotted on the Nurburgring where the brand's engineers took it for yet another testing session, the prototype, which was captured by our spy photographers last fall too sounds a lot more civilized than its predecessor.
And this is because it dropped the 4.0-liter V8 engine previously used, and replaced it with a new twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6. The latter will likely match, or even surpass, the current iteration's 450hp and 406lb-ft (550Nm) of torque, slashing something off the 4.5sec needed for the car to reach 60mph (96km/h) from a standstill.
Visually, the 2018 Audi S7 will be another exersice in evolutionary design, settings itself apart mostly with details such as a larger grille, and new lighting units, as seen on the Prologue concepts, in addition to the meaner looking body kit that will only be topped by the more powerful RS7.
It will also adopt a wide list of technologies, with the list counting gesture control, advanced voice control, high-res OLED displays, self-parking, and semi-autonomous driving.
We should see the new S7 during the introduction of the new A7, before the end of the year.