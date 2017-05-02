Does This Aston Martin DB11 Sound Like It's AMG V8-Powered?

Aston Martin are working hard on expanding their new DB11 family, and besides the Volante and hotter version model previously scooped, a V8-powered version is also on its way.
Testing began last year, when the first prototypes were spotted using the new engine. Now, YouTuber 'Automotive Mike' has filmed a DB11 on the Nurburgring that is claimed to be an AMG V8-powered model.
Besides the fact that the DB11 seen here was not camouflaged, we couldn't verify its engine through the UK registration service. Usually, that happens with prototypes, but again, we can't be absolutely sure if that's the case.
What we can tell you is that Aston Martin will employ the use of a 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbo engine that lies under the hood of a bunch of modern Mercedes-AMGs. On the DB11, it's believed to churn out around 530hp, making it some 70hp less potent than the V12-powered lump.
In terms of performance, the 0 to 60mph (100km/h) sprint should be in the 4 second range, and top speed will probably hover around the 200mph (322km/h) mark.
But the Aston Martin DB11 won't be the brand's only sports car to use the AMG V8, as it will also be brought into the all-new Vantage, which is also in testing phase.