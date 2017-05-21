Does A Used 2011 Porsche Cayenne Turbo Make Sense Over A New Compact SUV?

If you could choose between a six-year old 500 horsepower $38,000 Porsche SUV and a brand new compact luxury SUV like BMW's X1 and Audi's Q3, what would you go for?
The 2011 Cayenne Turbo pictured here has 78,350 miles (126,092 km) on the clock, and in the eBay ad, the owner states that there's "absolutely nothing wrong with it mechanically or electronically".
However, because the car is sitting on custom 22" Vossen wheels, the TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) light is on and apparently can't be turned off as long as these wheels remain fitted.
As for the full-leather interior, it looks fairly well maintained based on what we can see in the images. Other features include the Alcantara roof lining, a Burmester premium surround sound system, 5-way adjustable suspension, rear electric roll up sun-blind, wood/leather steering wheel, bi-xenon adaptive headlights, heated and full power seats, 4-zone climate control, a rear back-up camera and park assist.
As for performance, power comes from a turbocharged 4.8-liter V8, putting down 500 horses and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque, resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 278 km/h (172 mph).
At the time of writing, the asking price for this car is $38,200, which is roughly three times less than what a "base spec" Cayenne Turbo (new) would run you, let alone a fully loaded one.