Don't Put A Deposit Down On The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Just Yet

If you can't wait to get your hands on the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, you've probably already thought about securing your place in line for one of the 3,000 units that will be offered in the United States.
Fans might want to hold off though as Roadshow is reporting a handful of dealers are accepting deposits even though they shouldn't be. As FCA's Head of Passenger Car Brands in North America, Tim Kuniskis, explained "Technically, no one should be taking any deposits. They can't physically take an order, and they shouldn't be taking any deposits."
Kuniskis went on to say order books haven't opened yet and dealers don't know how the company is planning to allocate cars. This could leave some customers thinking they've secured a spot when, in relatively, they've handed over their money for nothing.
Of course, this hasn't stopped dealers and Kuniskis admitted he's heard stories about dealerships taking deposits. This is particularly concerning as the company faced a similar problem with the Challenger Hellcat and a number of customers were upset when they were told their deposit wasn't any good.
The news isn't all bad as pricing and ordering information is expected to be released next month. In the meantime, potential buyers should probably just wait a little longer.