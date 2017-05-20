Doug DeMuro Compares 2017 Ford GT To Its Predecessor

Until the first reviews of the 2017 Ford GT were released last week, not many people knew just how hardcore American’s latest and greatest supercar would be.
Nowadays, we have become so accustomed to supercars that can do everything from long commutes, racetrack driving and high-paced canyon runs with your groceries on board. The Ford GT isn’t anything like that, it is a race car that has been slightly tamed down for use on the road.
So perhaps the best way to encapsulate what the new GT is all about isn’t to put it against its European rivals but instead to compare it to the previous-generation GT. Doug DeMuro has done just that.
Beyond the obvious design differences, perhaps the biggest difference between the two is the carbon fiber tub of the 2017 model and its use of a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V8 engine delivering 647 hp. That’s significantly more than the old GT produced from its supercharged V8 and proved capable enough to send Ford to victory in its class at Le Mans.
Another key difference is price. When the original Ford GT went on sale, prices started at $139,995. By comparison, the 2017 model starts at around $450,000, making it significantly more expensive than all of its European rivals.
Is it worth it? Let us know in the comments below.