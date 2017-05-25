Doug DeMuro Says New Acura NSX Sounds Like A Modded Civic, But It's Better Than It Sounds

When Acura rolled out the first NSX, in the early '90s, it was not only able to compete against the Italians, but it did so while costing way less, and being miles and miles more reliable.
However, the old iteration was eventually put to rest, and some 12 years later, the automaker rolled out the all-new NSX, which, on paper, stay trues to its predecessor on many grounds, while being faster, and more modern.
It certainly looks the business too, but there's more than meets the eye, as Doug DeMuro went on to test the supercar, though he did compare its turbo noise to the sound made by "a modded Civic"...
The NSX uses a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, and three electric motors. These work together to feed 573hp and 476lb-f (645Nm) of torque to the wheels, resulting in a 0-60mph (96km/h) sprint made in 2.9sec, and a top speed of 191mph (307km/h).
It's also a practical car, as it can fit a set of golf clubs in the trunk, and it has a simple and functional interior, great visibility and ride quality. But it doesn't sell that good and DeMuro thinks he knows why. Hear him out in the video below.