Dual Tone 24" Forgiatos Meet Maserati Levanti SUV

One Maserati Levante owner wanted their SUV to ride on a set of wheels you don't usually associate with Italian luxury cars - at least your typical Maserati customer doesn't.Aside from the wheel design, the overall contrast with the car is to say, different. You've got a white Levante on one hand, and a set of massive 24-inch Forgiato Maglia wheels on the other, featuring a black and chrome lip design.The Maglia has a very peculiar design, some might say, with an array of triple-spokes than can easily be interpreted as dual spokes separated by single spokes, or just dual spokes.It takes some getting used to, but in the end they do make for a strong visual, one we previously saw last year on this ultra-wide Liberty Walk Audi R8 As for the Levante, US buyers can choose between the entry-level and the more power S version, the former costing upwards of $72,600, whereas the latter is $83,800.