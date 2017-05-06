Dual Tone 24" Forgiatos Meet Maserati Levanti SUV

One Maserati Levante owner wanted their SUV to ride on a set of wheels you don't usually associate with Italian luxury cars - at least your typical Maserati customer doesn't.
Aside from the wheel design, the overall contrast with the car is to say, different. You've got a white Levante on one hand, and a set of massive 24-inch Forgiato Maglia wheels on the other, featuring a black and chrome lip design.
The Maglia has a very peculiar design, some might say, with an array of triple-spokes than can easily be interpreted as dual spokes separated by single spokes, or just dual spokes.
It takes some getting used to, but in the end they do make for a strong visual, one we previously saw last year on this ultra-wide Liberty Walk Audi R8.
As for the Levante, US buyers can choose between the entry-level and the more power S version, the former costing upwards of $72,600, whereas the latter is $83,800.