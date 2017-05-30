Dubai Dealership Asking $7.3 Million For LaFerrari Aperta

From the moment the Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta premiered, it was clear that it would quickly become a car collector’s dream and one Dubai-based dealership is already looking to part ways with an Aperta for a handsome profit.
The dealer, GTR Motors, hasn’t provided any photos of the vehicle but says it is painted red, has a black interior, the optional carbon fiber removable roof, a grand total of zero miles under its belt and is worthy of a $7.3 million asking price.
Prices for those exclusive Ferrari connoisseurs allowed to purchase the LaFerrari Aperta are thought to have started at a touch over $2 million, over $5 million less than the example in question.
As absurd as this asking price is, we’re not all that surprised with it. The final LaFerrari coupe sold for $7 million at auction late last year while a satin black unit set a record by shifting hands for $4.7 million at auction in August 2016. In April, we even found a pair of LaFerraris being sold for over $10 million each making this more exclusive Aperta model seem like a relative bargain.
As is often the case with collector cars like the LaFerrari coupe and Aperta, prices will probably start to settle throughout the year before eventually surging once again in the years and decades to come.