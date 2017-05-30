Dubuc Motors Tomahawk Going Into Production Next Year

It's been awhile since we last heard about the Tomahawk from Dubuc Motors but that changes today as the company has confirmed the car will go into production in 2018.
Described as a "force to be reckoned with," the Tomahawk is an electric sports car which uses four electric motors that are powered by a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery. This setup enables the car to produce 800 hp (811 PS) and 1,000 lb-ft (1,354 Nm) of torque.
Thanks to these impressive numbers, the Tomahawk will reportedly accelerate from 0-60 mph in as little as two seconds. Furthermore, Dubuc Motors says the car will have a range of up to 370 miles.
Besides the high-tech powertrain, the Tomahawk is slated to have a carbon fiber chassis and carbon fiber body work. Buyers can expect scissor doors and a 2+2 interior with leather upholstery as well as automatic emergency braking and a 360 degree camera.
Production will be limited to "thousands of units" and pricing starts at $125,000.
According to Dubuc Motors co-founder Mike Kakogiannakis, "We are pushing the envelope in terms of what is possible in the automotive industry to create a wow experience for our customers every time they get behind the wheel."