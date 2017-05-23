Ducati Sale Could Be Coming Soon, Four Parties Considering Bids

Audi could be one step closer to selling off Ducati as Bloomberg is reporting the automaker has received interest from several different companies and investment firms.
Citing people familiar with the matter, the publication says CVC Capital Partners and Permira are both considering bids as is Hero MotoCorp. Royal Enfield's parent company, Eicher Motors, is also rumored to be considering an offer.
Sources suggest Audi could move towards formalizing the selling process in the next few weeks but the automaker hasn't decided whether or not to let Ducati go. If the company decides to sell, the Italian motorcycle brand is expected to be valued at more than $1 billion (€892 million).
Audi bought Ducati from Investindustrial in 2012 for approximately $962 (€860) million. The four-ringed brand didn't seem to have much of a plan for the company but Rupert Stadler stated Ducati has "great expertise in high-performance engines and lightweight construction, and is one of the world’s most profitable motorcycle manufacturers."
A lot has happened since Audi purchased Ducati and the elephant in the room is Volkswagen's dieselgate scandal. The company is facing billions in fines as well as recall costs so it's no surprise a Ducati sale has been rumored for nearly two years.