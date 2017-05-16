Elextra's Electric Supercar Slated To Launch In 2019 With 670 HP

We haven't heard much about Elextra since the company announced plans to introduce its new supercar at the Geneva Motor Show but that changes today as its designer has revealed new details about the upcoming model.
Speaking to Autocar, Robert Palm said the company has received enough funding that it can start developing the model in earnest. A prototype is slated to be complete by next spring and a launch is scheduled for 2019.
While the car is still in the early stages of development, Elextra says the four-door supercar will have a carbon fiber tub and a carbon fiber body. The company says this will enable the model to weigh "nearly 25% less than conventional aluminum constructions."
The electric vehicle is slated to use two high-performance motors that produce a combined output of approximately 670 hp (680 PS). This will reportedly enable the car to accelerate from 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in less than 2.3 seconds before hitting a limited top speed of 250 km/h (155 mph). If that's not impressive enough, the company is also promising a range of up to 600 km (372 miles).
While it would be easy to dismiss the vehicle as yet another electric supercar that will never see the light of day, Palm said will be used to showcase new technologies from several different brands. He declined to release names but stated "This isn't just another electric car project."
If everything going according to plan, the company will produce 100 cars with a starting price between €400,000 and €500,000 ($442,964 - $553,705).