Elon Musk Threatens To Quit White House Council If Trump Drops Paris Climate Agreement

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk threatened to quit from Donald Trump’s advisory councils if the President of the United States will withdraw from the Paris climate agreement.
Musk tweeted earlier today that he’s done everything in his power to advise Donald Trump to keep the country in the Paris climate accord, when a follower asked him what he’ll do if POTUS pulled out of the global deal to cut emissions.
Tesla’s and SpaceX’s CEO responded that in that case he would “have no choice but to depart [the] councils in that case.”
Trump is expected to announce his decision on the Paris climate agreement in the next few days, with the latest reports indicating that he will withdraw from it, with some others saying that he hasn’t made a final decision yet.
Musk faced criticism when he accepted an advisor role for Trump but defended himself by saying that people should want his voice in the White House discussions, as he’s offering views that most times differ from those of the President’s other advisors.
Don't know which way Paris will go, but I've done all I can to advise directly to POTUS, through others in WH & via councils, that we remain— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017
Will have no choice but to depart councils in that case— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 31, 2017