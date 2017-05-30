Elon Musk's The Boring Company Shows Off Its Electric Transit Pod

Elon Musk’s The Boring Company won’t just look to offer high-speed transport for cars, but will also include electric transit pods that comfortably fit over 10 passengers.
Previewed on the website of Musk’s side project, the pod will include wheels and, inevitably, batteries in its floor and at least one small electric motor. This will allow it to drive short distances on the street before docking with the electric sled that will transport it underground and send it through the narrow network of tunnels at up to 124 mph (200 km/h).
The pod appears to be made almost entirely from glass with see-through sides, front and rear and a panoramic roof.
During a recent TED talk, Musk said that The Boring Company was only taking up between 2 and 3 per cent of his time but, despite this, he still has characteristically ambitious goals for the project. This will include constructing a 40-mile loop beneath the streets of Los Angeles that will include stops at Los Angeles International Airport, Santa Monica, Sherman Oaks, Westwood and Culver City.