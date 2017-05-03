Entry-Level Mercedes-Benz SLC 180 Arrives In UK, Starts At £32,039

Mercedes-Benz have dropped the starting price of the SLC by more than £2,600 ($3,358) in the United Kingdom by launching a new entry-level model.
Called the SLC 180, it's already on sale from £32,039 ($41,385), as the car company told Autocar, and it makes for a posh alternative to the Mazda MX-5 RF.
Powering it is a small 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, which pushes 154hp and 184lb-ft (249Nm) of torque to the rear wheels, thus allowing it to reach 62mph (100km/h) in 7.9 seconds, from a standstill, and a top speed of 140mph (225km/h).
Tipping the scales at 1,435kg (3,164lbs), the new Mercedes-Benz SLC 180 is the lightest in the range, and just like the rest of the family, it can be had in AMG Line flavor, benefiting from the a number of exterior updates, and 17-inch alloy wheels.
Buyers looking into the new entry-level version of the German roadster can already make a deposit, but they will have to be patient about having it in their garage, as the SLC 180 is slated to hit the assembly lines in June, with deliveries starting a month later.
In the meantime, you can access Mercedes-Benz's online configurator here.
Note: The car pictured is not the Mercedes SLC 180