EPA Rates 2018 Honda Civic Type R At 25 MPG Combined

If you’re thinking about buying the new 2018 Honda Civic Type R or already have your name on the list, chances are you’re not overly concerned about fuel efficiency. After all, you wouldn’t buy Honda’s most extreme hot hatch ever if you wanted to save the planet.
Nevertheless, future owners may be pleased to know that the EPA has rated the new Type R at 22 mpg in the city, 28 on the highway and 25 mpg combined.
To put those figures into perspective, the Ford Focus RS returns 19/25/22 and the Subaru WRX STI is rated at 17/23/19 mpg. The Type R can’t quite match the 22/31/25 mpg of the Volkswagen Golf R however.
U.S. pricing for the new Type R has yet to be announced but we know it will be priced in the mid-$30,000 range, directly in line with its rivals.
For the money, customers will get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine delivering 316 hp. All of that power is sent to the front wheels courtesy of a six-speed manual transmission and was enough to send the hot hatch around the Nurburgring in a record-breaking 7 min 43.8 seconds.