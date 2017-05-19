Euro BMW 520d Diesel Impresses Regular Cars Reviews

While some might be used to the humor and sarcasm found in most reviews from the Regular Cars YouTube channel, this time, the man behind the wheel found nothing to make fun of regarding BMW's 520d.
This short drive takes place in the UK on a private RAF Airstrip, and involves a previous-generation BMW 520d F10 that looks genuinely well spec'd.
Of course, the 520d is one of BMW's most popular saloon models across the pond, proving sufficiently fast and economical even though it's technically an entry-level 5er. Also, thanks to 184 PS and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque, it will hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.1 seconds.
The reviewer was impressed not just with how fuel efficient the 520d can be, but also with its pulling power, comparing it to a base police interceptor.
He even had an idea about how BMW could market this model (the newer generation obviously) in the US, where diesel-powered cars aren't all that popular these days.