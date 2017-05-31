Euro-Spec Ford Focus RS Also Getting Limited-Slip Diff Option

Ford Performance wants to cater enthusiasts from both sides of the Atlantic and after announcing the North American Limited Edition of the Focus RS, they went and released details about the new Option Pack for the European version of the same car.
No surprises here, with Ford offering the same deal to its European customers in the form of the new Option Pack, the highlight of which is the addition of a Quaife mechanical limited-slip differential for the front axle.
Other features included in the new Option Pack are the signature Nitrous Blue paintjob paired with a matte black roof, mirror caps and rear spoiler, a set of gloss-black 19-inch forged alloys, front Recaro-shell seats dressed in a two-tone Nitrous Blue/Black upholstery and the Brembo four-piston calipers finished in RS Blue.
“For hardcore driving enthusiasts, the additional mechanical grip offered by the Quaife LSD will make it even easier to carry speed through a corner on the track, and maximise acceleration on the way out,” Leo Roeks, Ford Performance’s Europe Director said. “The Focus RS Option Pack takes our ‘fun to drive’ philosophy to a new level for an everyday road car.”
The turbocharged 2.3-litre EcoBoost engine remains unchanged, offering 345hp (350PS) and a 0-62mph (0-100km/h) in 4.7 seconds. Ford says that orders for the new Focus RS Option Pack are now open.