Europe Car Sales Fell In April Due To Drop In Britain, Sluggish Demand For VW-Branded Vehicles

Europeans bought less cars last month, as registrations dropped from 1.32 million, the year before, to 1.23 million units, in the European Union and European Free Trade Association.
Citing the numbers posted by ACEA (European Automobile Manufacturers Association) this week, Reuters reports that the decline in April registrations is the first monthly drop this year.
A fall in demand for the VW-branded vehicles, which is the continent's biggest selling car brand, registrations that dropped 8 percent in Germany and 19.8 percent in Britain, the two largest markets in the region, and fewer trading days during Easter, led to this result.
Almost every automobile manufacturer posted falling sales on the Old Continent last month, except for Toyota and Kia, which saw a 5.4 percent and 8.1 percent increase, respectively.
Spain, however, witnessed a 1.1 percent sales rise, but new car deliveries in France, and neighboring Italy, fell by 6 percent, and 4.6 percent, respectively, contributing to the overall sales drop across the European Union of 6.6 percent.
